Thousands flock to 2 Chainz "Trap House"

A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >