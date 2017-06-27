Thousands flock to 2 Chainz "Trap House"

A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.

Known as "The Trap House," Atlanta's newest tourist attraction sits on Howell Mill Road near Chattahoochee Avenue. Atlanta-based rap star 2 Chainz rented the property and had it painted pink to promote his new album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music."

"I've seen a lot of it on Instagram, so I just wanted to see it for myself." said George Felker, a curious onlooker.

What is a trap house?

"You could be selling drugs. You could be doing hair. You could be selling CD's. Whatever your hustle is, you do it out of your trap house," explained model Jacky Ooh as a make-up artist was getting her ready for a photo shoot.

Best friends Shaina Medinilla and Quest Bolton are visiting Atlanta from Miami.

"The first day, it was so filled with people that I'm like, "No." So we tried the next day." said Medinilla.

It was still too crowded, so they came early Tuesday morning to get just the right pictures without too much of a crowd in the background. The attraction has been fun and exciting for the fans, but for some nearby businesses, 2 Chainz pink trap house has turned into a traffic and parking nightmare.

Nearby workers shot a video over the weekend of bikers popping wheelies in front of the house to get the crowd going. Some business owners have had to put up parking cones to keep visitors from taking all the spots from their clients. Production company owners Dan Dunlop and Leonard Walston are trying to look at it from the artist's perspective. They say the house is a genius marketing move.

"It's a little inconvenient for businesses, and I think maybe had we had some heads up, there would've been some proactiveness to maybe making it work. But I applaud the effort. I think it's been a really good move for him (2 Chainz)," said Dunlop.

"On nights that it's gotten really crazy and we knew we were going to be here, we put up the cones and we haven't had any problems." said Walston.

CBS46 questioned Atlanta police. A spokesman tells us there's not much they can do. They say complaints about the house have not been numerous or consistent.

A manager for 2 Chainz told CBS46 they're deciding on how long to rent the home. It is unclear if the home violates any zoning ordinances.

