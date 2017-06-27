Duluth celebrates America with annual Independence Day fireworks show

Duluth's award winning patriotic celebration, Duluth Celebrates America, will ignite the sky once again.

Duluth Celebrates America is a family tradition for many and brings thousands to downtown Duluth for an annual event.

Event Coordinator Madison Chucci said,

"This is one of our biggest events of the year! We look forward to hosting it every year".

Entertainment will be provided by the 116th Army Band and the Mike Veal Band. In addition, food trucks, children's activities, local giveaways and more will also be part of the event. A gigantic firework display with City Hall as the back drop will wrap up the night and bring in the 4th of July.

This year it will take place on Monday, July 3rd on Duluth Town Center Green from 6-11 p.m.

This is an open zone event, so grab your drink, your family, and friends and celebrate America with Duluth!

For more information, you can visit www.duluthga.net/events.

