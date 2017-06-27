Grilling tips for Fourth of July barbecues

As you get ready to host family and friends for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we all know the grills will be going and the campfires will be blazing.

Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens wants residents to be safe when grilling and building campfires. He is offering the following tips:

When grilling:

Keep flammable materials like leaves and other debris away from the grill. Be sure to keep the grill a safe distance from your house or car.

Never leave a grill unattended. Keep children and pets away from it.

Only use lighter fluid specifically made for starting charcoal fires. Never use gasoline because it can explode. Never add starter fluid after the charcoals have been lit.

Use outdoor grills outside only. Charcoal fires emit carbon monoxide, which can reach toxic levels in closed-in spaces.

When working with a campfire:

Use the designated campfire ring if there is one on the campsite. If not, use a shovel to clear a 10-foot area of all leaves, grass and anything else that could catch fire. Dig out a shallow hole in the middle and place rocks around it.

Never leave a burning campfire unattended.

Keep all flammable objects like matches, food and tents away from the fire.

Make sure the campfire is completely out before you leave. Soak it with water, mix the ashes with the soil and douse it again with water.

