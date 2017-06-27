Atlanta, Marietta police continue search for female bank robber

The individual in both robberies is described as being a black female, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender to medium build.

After approaching a teller, she presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

Police departments in Atlanta, Marietta and Sandy Springs are looking for a woman responsible for multiple bank robberies throughout the month of June 2017.

On Friday, June 16 at 3:25 p.m., a black female entered a Wells Fargo Bank located at 602 Roswell Street in Marietta, Georgia.

On Monday, June 26, at 4:26 p.m., a black female entered the PNC Bank, located at 5640 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Georgia. The person, believed to be the same suspect from the previous robbery, then presented the teller a demand note and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The individual in both robberies is described as being a black female, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender to medium build.

Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

