Questions raised after deputy shoots dog during attempted arrest

CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.

In the video, you see DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies try to arrest Robert Brown for felony aggravated assault and weapons charges. He then comes out of the home on Ridgemere Court in Stone Mountain with his hands up. Then his pit bull runs out of the front door towards a sheriff’s deputy and his police K9.

Seconds later, shots are fired and King later died.

After watching the video, CBS46 reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to get their side of the story.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Mr. Brown released two pit bulls – one of which attacked a deputy and his K9 deputy partner.” She also said the dog was shot in trying to restrain him.

CBS46 wanted to find out more, so we took it to CBS46 law enforcement analyst Vincent Hill.

“What I see in this video is that Mr. Brown has his hands up, so I don’t see how you can release a dog if you didn’t have the dog in your possession,” said Hill.

We took it a step further and took it to civil rights attorney Gerald Griggs.

“I saw a dog come out of the residence. I saw the suspect with his hands up, so I don’t know how he could have released it,” said Griggs.

When CBS46 asked the sheriff’s department spokesperson to explain the statement, she said that information can’t be released until an internal review is complete.

In the meantime, CBS46 filed a request with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to get their procedures on killing animals. It says the action is justified for self-defense, to prevent injury to an officer and relief from suffering.

In this case, a DeKalb County sheriff’s spokesperson said an officer and police K9 were attacked.

“You have a dog that was going towards another dog and a law enforcement officer in an aggressive manner, so I can see how they could articulate that they’re being attacked,” said Hill.

Hill said it's all about the immediate threat. Griggs says it’ll com down to whether an officer gave the order to let the dog go.

“You can’t cause a situation to happen and then claim self-defense,” said Griggs.

The civil rights attorney and the CBS46 law enforcement analyst said there needs to be a thorough investigation. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s department confirmed they’re conducting an internal review.

