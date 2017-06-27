McConnell delays health care vote; Trump engaged

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.

He says they are "still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place."

Republican senators are headed to the White House Tuesday afternoon to talk to President Donald Trump about the future of the bill.

McConnell says the White House is "very anxious to help" and encouraged senators to go to the meeting.

McConnell said health care is "a big complicated subject," and complicated bills are "hard to pull together and hard to pass." He told reporters on Tuesday that he was very optimistic.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.