Habersham County Sheriffs office arrest armed robbery suspect

On June 26, the Habersham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Billy Michael Reece at his Mt. Airy, Ga residence.

Back in April the Habersham County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery and The Habersham County Landfill.

The Sheriff's office collected evidence such as video footage and other items linking to the suspect.

Reece is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Pointing a Gun at another person, and Theft.

He is currently being held in the Habersham County Detention Center. Reece will have his first court hearing on June 28.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

