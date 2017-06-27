Ex-girlfriend of accused predator speaks with CBS46

Speaking out for the first time, a woman, who did not want to be identified, told CBS46 that she dodged a bullet when she broke up with Michael Wysolovski.

"I was very, very lucky that I had people waiting for me at home," she said. "I was lucky that I had people who saw him for who he was."

CBS46 questioned her about their time together. She said the man now facing several felonies related to holding a teenager captive was at first, charming. But through our interview, we learned that after a few months, he turned, getting stranger.

"He would have me write journals of our experiences together to send to him after a weekend together or a couple days together," she said.

The crimes he’s accused of committing go past creepy and more into sinister. CBS46 tracked down a copy of the arrest warrant, which accuses him of making his victim perform sex acts for food.

After his first appearance Monday, his family rushed out of the courtroom, telling me they had no comment.

We asked this woman about them and she described them as friendly.

"There’s no implication of the kind of person he is if you look at his home life, family life," she said.

CBS46 has also uncovered where Wysolovski went to school and what he does for a living. His ex-girlfriend said he studied at Oglethorpe University. A check of his LinkedIn page verifies that. He works as a software developer. but if convicted of the serious charges he’s facing, it will be some time before he’s free to work again.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.