Methamphetamine use growing in Georgia

An alarming crime trend involving transportation of drugs from Mexico to metro Atlanta. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office conducted it's largest meth bust ever, seizing 45 pounds of meth. Authorities also took 19 gallons of liquid meth that they believe was brought across the border from Mexico.

Five men were renting the home in the Bethlehem neighborhood for a little over a month. CBS46 has learned that deputies found t$250,000 in cash inside the home along with three firearms. All this happening with families living close by.

"This is a rural part of the county where people can do what they want without being observed so they take advantage of that," Dana Windsmith, who lives nearby, said.

CBS46 uncovered that the U.S. has become stricter with stores selling over the counter drugs and other ingredients used to make meth. That's why dealers, police say, are turning to Mexico.

"It's easier to make and not be watched there and they bring it across the border and they bring it here to distribute out and crystallize it here," Sheriff Jud Smith said.

CBS46 looked into the numbers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. About 1500 more meth busts happened in Georgia in the fiscal year of 2017 compared to the fiscal year of 2014.

Law enforcement says cracking down on meth operations isn't always easy because many of them are happening in rural area. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says they are increasing patrols in those areas and training deputies to become more vigilant.