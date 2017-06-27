Judgment made, not paid: Better Call Harry follows up - CBS46 News

Judgment made, not paid: Better Call Harry follows up

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
CONYERS, GA (CBS46) -

Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer.

Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.

Harry was in Rockdale County Magistrate Court last week when the judge ordered the dealer to return the money.

But as of now, he has not.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

