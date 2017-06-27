Judgment made, not paid: Better Call Harry follows up

Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery. But if he had, it would have cost $7,000. Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
Two young girls were taken to the hospital after they were struck by bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday. One of the girls has since been released.More >
Two young girls were taken to the hospital after they were struck by bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday. One of the girls has since been released.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >