Officer seen punching man on ground during arrest in Atlanta

A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.

The incident was captured on cell phone video, which was posted to the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.

Click here to watch the unedited video.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police says the incident is being investigated, which occurred on June 22.

In the video, you can see an officer punch the man repeatedly in the head. The video is incomplete and doesn't show what led to the incident.

"The officer involved in the use of force depicted in the video has been relieved of duty and is currently on administrative leave," says the Atlanta police spokesperson. "Following the conclusion of the internal investigation, Chief Erika Shields will review the evidence therein to determine the appropriate disciplinary action, if any."

