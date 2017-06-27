Former DeKalb Co. commissioner charged with theft

The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.

Officials say Watson, 63, requested and received advance checks for travel related to an upcoming business conference when he was District 7 Commissioner in January 2016.

However, officials say Watson resigned from the position in March 2016 to run for tax commissioner. Watson is accused of using the money for non-business purposes and allegedly didn't repay the county until about a year later, according to the district attorney's office.

Officials say policy requires advanced county money that's not used be returned immediately.

The district attorney's office says Watson is expected to turn himself in to authorities.

