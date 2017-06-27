Former DeKalb Co. commissioner charged with theft

The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
Police departments in Atlanta, Marietta and Sandy Springs are looking for a woman responsible for multiple bank robberies throughout the month of June 2017.
Canton Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that left two adult males dead and a third fighting for his life.
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department what happened when a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn't seem to line up.
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.
Two young girls were taken to the hospital after they were struck by bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday. One of the girls has since been released.
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.
