Marietta police warn of accidental opioid exposure

A metro Atlanta police department is issuing a warning to non drug users about accidental exposure to dangerous opioids.

Marietta police said the alert is no longer just for drug users and first responders. The department wants the public to be aware of the possibility of residue left in areas where the public could encounter it, such as hotels, public restrooms and rental cars.

Coming into contact with just a small amount of fentanyl and carfentanil can cause a serious, even deadly, overdose.

There are no known cases of accidental exposure overdoses in Georgia, but police did not want to hold back the warning about the new threat.

"We're not trying to cause concern or panic, but we are trying to raise general awareness," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

The alert goes out to everyone, including workers who clean hotel rooms where drugs may have been used.

He said if you see a substance that looks out of place, whether it's powder, liquid or granular, don't touch it and call 911.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.