DeKalb County man responsible for slaughtering goats speaks out

The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Ransomware attacks are escalating. The technique of using a computer virus to hold data hostage has been around for decades, gaining more notoriety in recent years.More >
Ransomware attacks are escalating. The technique of using a computer virus to hold data hostage has been around for decades, gaining more notoriety in recent years.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >