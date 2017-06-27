Delta customer pops question 30,000 ft off the ground

Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
A Delta Air Lines customer surprised his girlfriend this week when he popped the question in-flight, while they were 30,000 feet off the ground.More >
A Delta Air Lines customer surprised his girlfriend this week when he popped the question in-flight, while they were 30,000 feet off the ground.More >
A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.More >
A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Ransomware attacks are escalating. The technique of using a computer virus to hold data hostage has been around for decades, gaining more notoriety in recent years.More >
Ransomware attacks are escalating. The technique of using a computer virus to hold data hostage has been around for decades, gaining more notoriety in recent years.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >