Delta customer pops question 30,000 ft off the ground

A Delta Air Lines customer surprised his girlfriend this week when he popped the question in-flight, while they were 30,000 feet off the ground.

The couple, Deepum Patel and Neha Chakravarti, had been in a long-distance relationship, constantly using Delta to fly to see each other while Chakravarti finished dental school in Pennsylvania and Patel worked in Atlanta, according to the airline.

On a recent trip to Europe together, Patel got the assistance of the Atlanta-based airline to help him pop the question while flying to a layover in Boston.

The flight crew staged a medical situation and asked for Chakravarti's assistance at the front of the plane. After pretending to be asleep, Patel joined Chakravarti to the tune of their favorite song and asked her to dance her way through life with him, got on one knee and popped the question.

The airline says the front cabin was given champagne, and the newly engaged couple received a shout out from the Captain. Delta says Patel even drafted cards that were given to other customers asking them to take photos with their phones during the proposal.

"The cabin was filled with warmth," said a flight attendant. "Our Delta family is thankful we could celebrate something so special."

