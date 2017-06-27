Police chief says video shows he passed sobriety tests, but got arrested for DUI anyway

Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane found himself on the other side of the handcuffs after getting pulled over in Fayetteville.

CBS46 spoke to him on the phone and he says newly released dash cam and body cam video is proof that he passed all the physical tests, like walking in a straight line, balancing and keeping his eyes steady.

But he got arrested for DUI anyway.

When it comes to driving under the influence, most people tend to think of it in simple terms. You're either above the legal limit (.08) or you're not. But a lawyer who's not involved with the case explains, in real life, it's less about fact and more about opinion.

"Police officers can do anything they want to do," said criminal defense attorney Laura Wester.

In her experience, whether a person passes or fails is completely up to the individual officer.

"Those tests are not designed to pass," said Wester, "the officer can write in the report that you stepped out of line or raised your arms too high because it's all based on his or her perception.

In this case, we don't know the chief's BAC number because he turned down the breathalyzer test. He told CBS46 he didn't care because it looked like the officer was planning to arrest him no matter what.

When asked what a person should do if they get pulled over with any amount of alcohol in their system, Wester said, "If you're at the point where a police officer is accusing you of consuming alcohol, and you're outside doing field sobriety evaluations, and the officer asks if you want to blow into the roadside breath test, it's probably not going to make a difference in terms of whether you choose to take it or not. At that point, you're probably getting arrested."

When it comes to the extra license suspension you get for turning down a breath test, CBS46 learned that's only based on the test they offer you at the jail. The one given on the road is only for the officer's benefit.

Fayetteville police say Chief Spillane refused the jail test too, but Spillane says it was never offered to him.

The bottom line for drivers: if you get behind the wheel after having even one drink, Georgia law allows police to arrest you for something called "DUI Less Safe" which carries the same exact penalties as a regular DUI. In layman's terms, the law says everything below .08 is okay, but the fine print says if you blow between .01 and .07, a police officer can make an individual judgment call and say the lower number is still too much for that person to handle.

If you're counting on every officer you encounter to go easy and give you a break, keep in mind that a police chief with thirty years of service was not given a break.

