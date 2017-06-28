Father, son kidnapped and robbed fatally shoot suspect

A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.

According to police, the man broke into the father and son's apartment around 2:30 a.m. and forced them to drive him to an ATM machine at the SunTrust Bank location on the 2800 block of Panola Road in Lithonia.

A woman on the scene says she saw their vehicle pull up and heard two shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the suspect dead. It is unclear who shot the suspect.

The father and son remained on the scene until officers arrived.

This is a developing story and CBS46 will have new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.