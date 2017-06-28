Father, son kidnapped and robbed fatally shoot suspect

A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
Police departments in Atlanta, Marietta and Sandy Springs are looking for a woman responsible for multiple bank robberies throughout the month of June 2017.More >
Police departments in Atlanta, Marietta and Sandy Springs are looking for a woman responsible for multiple bank robberies throughout the month of June 2017.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
CBS46 asked the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department what happened when a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog. However, when we got a hold of exclusive cell phone video showing the incident, the stories didn’t seem to line up.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >