State representative aims to adopt Marsy's Law in the state of Georgia

State representative Billy Mitchell, who oversees the district covering the cities of Tucker, Stone Mountain and Redan, is hoping to bring Marsy's Law to the state of Georgia.

Mitchell represents District 88 and has announced his endorsement for Marsy's Law. According to the law's website, it seeks to amend state constitutions that don’t offer protections to crime victims and, eventually, the U.S. Constitution to give victims of crime rights equal to those already afforded to the accused and convicted.

They include the right to attend any proceedings involving the offender as well as the right to be heard throughout court proceedings.Georgia is one of 15 states nationwide that does not have explicit victim guarantees within its constitution.

The law first passed in California in 2008, putting the state at the forefront in victim's rights. Several other states including Kentucky, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Maine are now looking to adopt similar legislation.

Marsy’s Law was named after Marsalee (Marsy) Nicholas, a University of California Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only a week after Marsy was murdered, her brother and mother walked into a grocery store after visiting Marsalee's grave and were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea that he had been released on bail.

The law's website also states that while criminals have more than 20 individuals rights spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, the surviving family members of murder victims have none.

Learn more about Marsy's Law and also, click here to become a volunteer in the fight to adopt the legislation in Georgia.

