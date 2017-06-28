Police searching for robbery suspect armed with AK-47

A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

The robbery happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at the Food Mart location on Evans Mill Road.

The video shows the suspect, armed with an AK-47, walk into the store and grabs the clerk, swinging her around like a rag doll before pointing the gun at her head.

He then leads her behind the counter and goes to the cash register, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The store clerk was obviously shaken up by the situation but is doing okay.

If you have seen the man or have any information regarding the case, you're urged to call 911.

Watch the surveillance video below

