Emory University seeks annexation into Atlanta, future MARTA rail line

Emory University formally filed a petition Tuesday seeking to be annexed into the city of Atlanta, a move which could spur the development of a commuter rail line to the institution's main campus.

Though Emory uses an Atlanta address, it's technically in unincorporated DeKalb County, which means it doesn't have access to MARTA's future expansion. That would change if the city of Atlanta approves the petition and redraws its boundaries to include the university's campus on Clifton Road.

If approved, MARTA would likely move forward with plans to create a light rail line from the Lindbergh station in Buckhead to the Clifton Road corridor. That would provide mass transit not only for Emory's 44,000 employees and students, but also for workers and visitors of the nearby headquarters for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

"It will open doors for things like transportation, infrastructure investment and jobs," said Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan, an employee of Emory. "It's just a great partnership, I'm really excited about the opportunity."

The proposed rail line would be funded through a newly levied sales tax for MARTA approved by voters in November.

"Transportation infrastructure is a great example now we can have conversations about MARTA and using the half penny sales tax proceeds that the city of Atlanta voters approved for this area if and when the area becomes part of the city of Atlanta," Wan said.

The university's filing of the petition is the first step in the process. Next, city of Atlanta leaders will introduce legislation. After that, there will be public hearings in which citizens can give input.

