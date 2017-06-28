Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist dies at 56

By Keith Allen CNN
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, known for his roles in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "John Wick," has died after a yearlong battle with lung cancer, his representative said. He was 56.
The actor "passed away quietly surrounded by family," Alissa Feldman told CNN on behalf of Nyqvist's family and representatives.
"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him," she said. "His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."
Nyqvist played Mikael Blomkvist in the 2009 Swedish films "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "The Girl Who Played With Fire," and "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest," based on Stieg Larsson's books.
He also appeared in "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" and starred alongside Gerard Butler in an action movie to be released called "Hunter Killer."
Butler tweeted a video praising Nyqvist for his "incredible humility, warmth and this cheeky glint in his eyes."
Nyqvist is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children, Ellen and Arthur.
TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
Concerned about their community, several Stone Mountain homeowners dressed in red Tuesday to alert county officials at a Board of Commissioners meeting about one of their neighbors, Atiba Jones, and his treatment of animals.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >