Pink car outside 2 Chainz 'Trap House' towed, replaced

After the pink car that sat outside 2 Chainz "Trap House" was towed, the rapper devised another marketing scheme by temporarily parking a yellow Lamborghini outside.

2 Chainz posted a picture of the new ride parked outside the home on his Instagram account with the caption, "Here you go, try not to f** this one up guys, okay."

The rental house is getting tons of traction on social media and has been a successful publicity tool for his new album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music". The mock drug house is located on Howell Mill Road near Chattahoochee Avenue in Atlanta.

It has attracted 2 Chainz fans from all over the U.S., but it's also causing problems for some area business owners who say visitors are taking up parking spots in their lots and creating a traffic nightmare.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

CBS46 questioned Atlanta police. A spokesman tells us there's not much they can do. They say complaints about the house have not been numerous or consistent.

A manager for 2 Chainz told CBS46 they're deciding on how long to rent the home. It is unclear if the home violates any zoning ordinances.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.