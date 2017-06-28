Pink vehicle outside 2 Chainz "Trap House" towed, replaced

After the pink vehicle that sat outside 2 Chainz "Trap House" was towed, the rapper devised another brilliant marketing scheme by parking a yellow Lamborghini outside.

2 Chainz posted a picture of the new ride parked outside the home on his Instagram account with the caption, "Here you go, try not to f** this one up guys, okay".

The rental house is getting tons of traction on social media and has been a great publicity tool for his new album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music". It's located on Howell Mill Road near Chattahoochee Avenue in Atlanta.

It has attracted people from all over the U.S. but is also causing controversy among area businesses who say visitors are taking up parking spots in their lots and creating a traffic nightmare.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

CBS46 questioned Atlanta police. A spokesman tells us there's not much they can do. They say complaints about the house have not been numerous or consistent.

A manager for 2 Chainz told CBS46 they're deciding on how long to rent the home. It is unclear if the home violates any zoning ordinances.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.