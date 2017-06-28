Centennial Park to host July 4th festivities

There will be plenty to see, plenty to eat and attendees are encouraged to spend the whole day enjoying the park on July 4th.

In the center of the district, Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta will host a fireworks display this July 4th with performances by Bobby Brown, Ann Newsby, CeCe Peniston and several others.

There will be plenty to see, plenty to eat and attendees are encouraged to spend the whole day enjoying the park.

Transportation services, such as Lyft, are offering discounts for the event. (Lyft is offering a 25 percent discount to anyone heading to the park district between noon and 4 p.m. on July 4th, and anyone leaving between midnight and 2 a.m. on July 5th.)

Here are a few of the Red, White and Blue festivities the park will be having:

Centennial Olympic Park's 4th of July Celebration, with gates opening at 6 p.m., musical performances starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Performers include Bobby Brown, Ann Nesby, CeCe Peniston, J-Fly and other musical guests.

Children's Museum of Atlanta's 4th of July Celebration, which includes shows, entertainment and hands-on activities from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Embassy Suites at Centennial Olympic Park's special 4th of July package, which includes a suite overlooking the fireworks display, glow-stick necklaces, a cocktail reception and so much more.

Places with a View. Visitors to the district can watch the fireworks show from one of the many rooftops and decks in the Centennial Park District, including The Glenn Hotel's SkyLounge, STATS Food + Drink's rooftop, Der Biergarten's deck and more. Also, SkyView Atlanta, the district's ferris wheel, will be open on the 4th for a special viewing of the display.

The College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience's Independence Day fun, with games, activities and more. Admission is free for active and retired Veterans with a valid military I.D. (and their families receive a discounted rate).

The Centennial Park District is the only place in Atlanta where visitors have world-class attractions, interesting eateries, luxurious hotels and Centennial Olympic Park all in short walking distance. Plus, Atlanta Streetcar and MARTA stops in the district make this part of the city accessible and easy to navigate with or without a car.

