Fmr DeKalb Commissioner turns himself in after 'theft by conversion' indictment

Former DeKalb County Commissioner Stanley K. Watson turned himself in to authorities at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on June 27, 2017 after being indicted by the DeKalb County District Attorney on one count of Theft by Conversion.

According to the Grand Jury arrest warrant, the indictment took place during the May term of the Superior Court of DeKalb County.

Mr. Watson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he posted a $5,000 bond and was released pending trial.

The warrant did not specify details of the charges.