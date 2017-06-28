Atlanta ranked top place to spend 4th of July

Fourth of July is less than a week away and cities across the country will be celebrating in a big way.

Food is one the biggest ways people celebrate the day. In fact, the National Retail Federation projects American households will spend a collective $7.15 billion on Fourth of July food alone.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun to determine the best place to spend the holiday.

Atlanta topped the list as the number one place to celebrate Fourth of July. Click the link to see what other cities made the cut.

