Georgia Tech awards four Jackets to All-ACC Academic Track and Field teams

Georgia Tech track and field student-athletes Avery Bartlett, Andreas Ward, Melissa Fairey and Jeanine Williams were named to the 2017 All-ACC Academic Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field teams, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday, June 28.

The minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Bartlett, who is a computational media major, wrapped up his sophomore season, earning All-ACC honors in both the men’s 800m and 1500m at the conference championship. He represented the Jackets at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon in the 800m, finishing 15th for all-America second team honors.

Ward, who also earned All-ACC honors, earned a fifth-place finish in the men’s 110m hurdles at the conference championship. He is a junior mechanical engineering major and was also named to the 2017 All-ACC Academic Indoor Track and Field team.

Fairey, a May 2017 mechanical engineering graduate, finished her senior season on a high note. She finished fifth in the women’s 10,000m at the ACC Outdoor Championships, taking home All-ACC second team honors.

Sophomore Williams reached the podium at the conference championship, placing second in the 100m hurdles with a career-best time of 12.99. The sophomore biochemistry major represented Tech at the NCAA Championships in the 100m hurdles after posting the fourth-best time at the NCAA East Preliminaries.

