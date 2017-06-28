Atlanta's airport braces for record screening day

Atlanta’s airport is bracing itself for a record-breaking day Friday as passengers travel to celebrate the Fourth of July.

More than 90,000 passengers are expected to pass through security June 30 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That breaks the record set this past Memorial Day for the number of passengers screened in a single day.

Richard Duncan, the airport’s assistant general manager who oversees safety and security, told CBS46 News safety of travelers is his top priority. He said the large police presence is not just for show.

“Many things we do are very proactive in nature, and so we want to have the police officers present so that they will prevent some individuals from trying to do something,” Duncan said. “We have many layers of security at an airport. And with that, the public layer that you see is just one portion of the things that we do.”

Duncan said the goal is for passengers to pass through the security checkpoint in 20 minutes or less, but that’s not a guarantee. He suggests passengers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled flights.

