Police: Fentanyl spilled at Duluth Police Department

According to officials, someone spilled Fentanyl at the Duluth Police Department, Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
A new feature on the popular social media site "Snapchat" that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children's safety.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
