Police: Fentanyl spilled at Duluth Police Department

The fire department is on the scene in Duluth as a result of a HAZMAT situation.

According to officials, someone spilled Fentanyl at the Duluth Police Department, Wednesday afternoon. They said a police officer with the Crime Scene Investigative Unit was transporting drug evidence back to the police department from the GBI when the incident occurred.

The Fentanyl spilled in the officer's vehicle in the back parking lot.

At this time there are no injuries to report. Two officers will be decontaminated.

