Woman arrested in bank robbery case

The suspect in the Banks County bank robbery has been arrested.

Banks County investigators have obtained warrants for a female named Christi Diane Slade, 44, of Rensselaer New York.

Police say Slade robbed the Northeast Georgia Bank on June 19 and just recently robbed a bank in Washington County, Maryland.

The Bank's County agency was contacted on June 22, when Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland had received information concerning the recent bank robbery in Banks county. When Banks County and Washington County were able to compare notes, a national alert was sent out including the particulars of the suspect.

Banks County deputies received a report of the incident at Northeast Georgia Bank.

During this investigation, it was discovered that Slade robbed a bank back in 1993 and 2008. She was released from federal prison in 2013.

Slade is facing charges in Maryland for the Washington County robbery then she will be extradited to Georgia to face another charge of armed robbery.

