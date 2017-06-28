Interview after parole violation charge leads to arrest for murder

Police say a man they were interviewing after being charged with parole violation was ultimately also charged with murder from an incident earlier this year.

Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.

According to the warrant, a suspect was allegedly seen running with a gun in his hand after the shooting.

Police say Clark was originally taken into custody on a parole violation warrant, but after an interview, his charges were amended to include felony murder.

Police say video footage from the shooting also shows that other people may have been involved in the shooting.

