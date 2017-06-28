Man arrested for murder of laundry employee

Police say a man has been arrested and charged with murder from an incident earlier this year.

Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.

According to the warrant, a suspect was allegedly seen running with a gun in his hand after the shooting.

Clark's charges include felony murder.

Police say video footage from the shooting also shows that other people may have been involved in the shooting.

