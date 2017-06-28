Garth Brooks to host first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - CBS46 News

Garth Brooks to host first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Are you a fan of Garth Brooks?

He's hosting the first concert at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which replaced the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta.

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET this Friday.

