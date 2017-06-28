Hampton Inn evacuated in Emerson after threat

A Hampton Inn had to be evacuated after a threat was called in to the hotel Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the hotel on Old Allatoona Road in Emerson, which is about 38 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Emerson Police Department told CBS46 the hotel received a phone threat about a bomb going off at the property. The bomb squad was called and made the decision to clear the entire building, which is normal procedure, according to the police spokesperson.

The road in front of the hotel was also closed while authorities investigated the threat.

Police say ultimately no evidence was found to support the threat, and the all-clear was given. The spokesperson added that officials are investigating the source of the call.

