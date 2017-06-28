Woman found dead after Gwinnett County house fire

Officials say a woman was found dead after a Gwinnett County house fire Wednesday.

The fire occurred just before 3 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Brandon Square NW.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department said a neighbor reported a lot of smoke and fire coming from the home. When crews arrived at the scene, they say they were forced to momentarily back out because of the fire and a roof collapse.

When they made it inside the home, they found the body of the woman, according to the spokesperson.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire. Meanwhile, the victim's name has not been released by authorities.

