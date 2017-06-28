House makes more progress on healthcare rescue mission

Phase three of President Trump's healthcare plan passed the Protecting Access to Care Act (H.R. 1215).

“Each week seems to bring more bad news for families trapped in Obamacare’s death spiral,” said Rep. Graves (R-GA-14). “The House continues to take urgent action to rescue these families, this week passing another Phase 3 healthcare reform bill. This legislation will help contain health insurance costs by reforming medical malpractice laws, which are frequently abused and result in higher health insurance premiums for Georgia families. When taken together, the president’s plan will reduce health insurance premiums, increase access to care and put patients first.”

Background

Trump's health care plan has three concurrent phases.

The American Health Care Act, which the House passed in May, repeals Obamacare's taxes and mandates, and replaces them with expanded Health Saving Accounts and age-based tax credits to help low- and middle-income families in the individual market purchase health insurance; additionally, the bill makes significant reforms to Medicaid, such as allowing states to receive federal funds through block grants and pursue work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents; Administrative Actions, which Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will take to eliminate harmful regulations and allow more choice and competition in the health insurance marketplace; Additional Legislation, to increase competition and expand access to care, including the legislation the House passed today. Phase 3 legislation passed by the House also includes: The Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (H.R. 372)

The Small Business Health Fairness Act (H.R. 1101)

The Verify First Act (H.R. 2581)

The VETERAN Act (H.R. 2372)

The Broader Options for Americans Act (H.R. 2579)

