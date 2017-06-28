Officers carry protective kits, warn public of dangers of fentanyl

Fentanyl is a drug police officers can be exposed to at any time, especially as it becomes more popular on the streets. CBS 46 is going deeper with a in-depth look at how local departments are training their men and women for this growing danger. Marietta police say anyone, not just first responders, can be exposed.

Say someone using a public bathroom does drugs inside. With fentanyl, even a trace amount left behind can lead the person who uses the bathroom next to accidentally overdose.

“We know how dangerous it is. We know that it can be readily absorbed through the skin, the eyes, the nose, the mouth,” Sargent David Collins with Marietta PD told CBS46. Collins trains all Marietta officers about the dangers of fentanyl.

“You can be doing your job and in a matter of seconds you can be lying on the ground unconscious,” Collins explained. Fentanyl now is being sold as heroin is virtually every corner of our country according to a DEA training video now shown to officers nationwide.

“It was so quick and such a small amount that we didn’t even have time to think,” shared D. Kallen. Kallen is one of two New Jersey officers who nearly died from fentanyl exposure while taking the drug into evidence.

“Every Marietta police car that you see has one of these kits in the car,” Collin said holding a clear plastic box. Marietta officers now all carry specialized gloves designed so that the fentanyl cannot get through them, breathing masks, and full body suits to protect them when handling fentanyl but they still worry about the public who is not protected.

“it is possible that the public who isn’t involved in the drug culture could come in contact with residue,” Chuck McPhilamy, Public Information Officer with Marietta PD contended.

If you see drug paraphernalia, things syringes, pipes, baggies or especially powder in a public call police. Police say it is better safe than sorry.

CBS46 has also learned Marietta police are taking another step to protect their own. They just bought Narcan, a drug to reverses overdoses, for every officer and hope to have it in their hands within a month.

