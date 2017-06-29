Source: Inmates' escape from prison bus caused by complacency, not conspiracy

Two weeks ago, Georgia was in the national spotlight, with an intense search underway for a pair of escaped inmates.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe killed two corrections officers escorting them from one prison to another on a bus.

The convicts were caught in Tennessee after a three day manhunt, but afterward, officials did not reveal details about how the convicts got loose, even though video of the incident was recorded on a camera inside the bus.

Now CBS46 is speaking with a source familiar with the investigation, who has developed the opinion that the two inmates did not have any outside help or any inside help- and they carried out their attack spontaneously and without planning.

The people in the official capacity of speaking for Georgia Department of Corrections are staying silent on the matter. When CBS46 multimedia journalist, Dante Renzulli, drove 60 miles south of Atlanta to their offices in Forsyth, Georgia, he was asked to stay off the property.

It's the source's opinion that Georgia Corrections will eventually arrive at the decision that no conspiracy was afoot, and that the escape was solely the product of complacency. CBS46 has reported the policy of transporting inmates requires them to be in tightly fastened handcuffs, and they are supposed to be secured in the back of the bus behind a door that separates them from the driver.

The source believes there were issues with both of those security measures that won't necessarily be fixed with a policy change. It appears to the source that existing policies were not followed by the guards.

Dubose is known for being an expert at getting out of handcuffs, and when he noticed the door to the front of the bus was unlocked, he and Rowe told investigators after their arrest, they simply seized the opportunity.

The videos shows Dubose and Rowe wrestling with and killing the guards, then exiting the bus only a few seconds after getting out of their handcuffs and opening the door.

When CBS46 asked official corrections department spokespeople about these details, their answer to everything was 'no comment.'

CBS46 also learned about an update to the reward disbursement.

In addition to the two families in Tennessee who are splitting $20,000, there will be four more people in Georgia getting equal shares of the remaining $95,000. Three of them are informants and one is a victim whose car was stolen during the getaway and destroyed by police during the evidence recovery process.

