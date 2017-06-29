Firefighters rescue disabled man from burning home

Crews were able to pull a man in a wheelchair to safety during a fire at his home in Atlanta late Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the home on the 2100 block of Larchwood Road near MLK Jr. Drive.

The disabled man was taken to an area hospital where he is recovering.

"It was a family of five that stayed here. One of the people that stayed here was in a wheelchair and the neighbor came to assist and pull him across the street," said Atlanta Fire Department Chief Alfredo Sealy.

No word on how the fire started and no other injuries were reported.

