Woman's body found in creek near DeKalb County high school

Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.

The woman, who is believed to be in her late 20's or early 30's, was found face down in a creek around 5:30 p.m. on Fieldgreen Drive, in a neighborhood near Redan High School.

A neighbor walking in the area saw the body and called 911.

Police say she had been shot and are treating the investigation as a homicide.

Her identity has not been released and it is unclear how long she had been in the creek.

It is also unknown if police have any suspects in custody.

