Parents want action after standardized testing for summer school students runs late

Parents of several students in the DeKalb County school district are upset after re-testing of the Georgia Milestone Test took much longer than anticipated, leaving children hungry and unfocused.

The testing took place at Peachcrest Elementary School and was for summer school students hoping to move on to the next grade. Although most students were able to complete the tests, some students did not and will have to return to the school Thursday.

The testing began in the morning, and lunch was served to students around 10:30 a.m., but the testing ran long and didn't end until 5:30 p.m., three-and-a-half hours after it was supposed to conclude.

Some parents complained that their children went too long without food while trying to concentrate on an important test. Some also complained they had to come back twice and wait for their children to complete the tests.

A spokesman for the DeKalb County school district told CBS46 News more students than expected showed up for the testing. He also said the principal may have forgotten to notify parents by phone or email that the testing was running long.

Activist Sandra Holmes with the organization Restore DeKalb said many parents are seeking action.

"We talk about parental involvement. This is why a lot of times we have issues with the schools in the south DeKalb area, so I think that somebody's head needs to roll with this," said Holmes.

Dorothy Ramsey, whose grandson took part in Wednesday's testing, said parents grew more frustrated by the minute.

"Two of the parents who came here were very upset because they were bus riders and their children was not at home, so one parent had to get off work to come here to see what was going on," said Ramsey. "No one called her to inform her the test was going to be longer."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.