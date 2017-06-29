Logo-shaped bar, barbershop to highlight renovations at Philips Arena

A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.

The major renovations include tearing down an existing wall that houses several suites and building a bar shaped in the iconic Pacman style logo. The bar will be the first-ever bar on the floor in the NBA, just a few feet away from the court.

According to the NBA.com, the upgrades also include a Zac Brown-inspired restaurant, custom suites experience designed by Topgolf and one of Killer Mike’s signature SWAG Shop barbershops, all of which are non-existent in any other arenas or stadiums throughout the U.S.

The arena will also get a major technology upgrade, including a huge, center-hung scoreboard.

The nearly $200 million renovations are expected to be complete during the 2018-19 NBA season.

