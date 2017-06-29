Two men arrested after allegedly inquiring about mounting dead bald eagle

Two men are in jail after police found them in possession of a dead bald eagle, a bird protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources were tipped off to the situation after one of the men inquired about getting the eagle mounted. The suspects were arrested and were also in possession of an illegally taken wooden duck and two deer.

The cause of the eagle's death is still under investigation.

The men are facing multiple charges and could face even more once a cause of death is determined.

