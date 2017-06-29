Shoplifting suspect backs into deputy while fleeing Ingles location

A woman accused of shoplifting from an Ingles location in Cartersville is facing several charges after she struck a deputy and two other cars with her vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the grocery store on Joe Frank Harris Parkway around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a shoplifting complaint. When they arrived on scene, they saw 25 year-old Olivia Ann Hayes getting into her vehicle.

Officers tried to get her to stop but she ignored them. She began backing her vehicle up and struck a deputy's leg and barely missed another, smashing into two other vehicles, one of which had a young child inside.

A chase began and Hayes headed in the wrong direction down Felton Road, nearly striking another deputy's vehicle. She smashed into another vehicle and stopped at the Crown Inn on Tennessee Street, ditching her car and running inside.

A witness told officers which room Hayes was in and she was arrested a short time later.

Hayes is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, hit-and-run, fleeing and attempting to elude officers, probation violation, shoplifting, driving while unlicensed, and making an illegal left turn. She may also be facing additional charges.

The deputy that was struck is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

