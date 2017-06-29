Man claims racial discrimination after officer stops him for jaywalking

A man says an officer crossed the line by threatening to charge him with several crimes after he was initially confronted for jaywalking and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Vonte Shipman recorded the video showing an officer confronting him for jaywalking. When Shipman asks for an explanation, the officer tells him he is being legally detained and threatens to arrest him if he doesn't comply.

"I was just stopped for being black and walking, that's how I feel," Shipman told CBS News over video chat. "It's racial profiling, racial discrimination."

(WARNING: Video contains graphic language)

