Police looking for juvenile last seen on Wednesday

Police are searching for a missing Jonesboro girl who allegedly ran away from home following a verbal altercation with her caregiver on Wednesday.

Zedia Wood, 12, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the home on Point South Parkway.

Wood is described as a black female standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Police do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.

