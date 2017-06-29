Man barricades himself inside home; SWAT called to scene

A SWAT team is on a scene in Athens after a man barricaded himself inside a home.

Police tell CBS46, officers were attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant at the home of Benjamin Blackburn.

Blackburn is wanted for aggravated assault against a woman in Athens and has a felony probation violation out of Texas. He is considered dangerous and has made threats against law enforcement in the past.

Chopper 46 is headed to the scene. We will provide more details about this situation as they are made available to us.

