American Cancer Society gives tips on how to stay safe from the sun during UV Safety Month

With July being just around the corner, people have begun their normal concerns about the dangers of heat exhaustion and dehydration as the summer temperatures rise.

Another killer is among the sun's rays in the form of ultraviolet, or UV radiation. Despite increased awareness about the dangers of UV radiation, melanoma rates continue to rise in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Everyone is exposed to naturally occurring solar UV rays, however with the increasing trends of sunbathing and tanning beds among young adults and women, a tanned appearance has become a misguided sign of good looks, and good health.

In addition, studies have shown that many adults and adolescents in the U.S. do not protect themselves regularly when outdoors on sunny days.

With July being UV Safety Month, the American Cancer Society is encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves and others from the dangerous effects of UV rays that cause the majority of skin cancer.

Data from the CDC, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program show rates of new melanoma cases have been rising for three decades., despite heightened awareness about the dangers of UV radiation as well as the widespread promotion of the use of sunscreen.

“Our fear is people are not using sunscreen correctly, and even when they do, many are using it inappropriately,” said Richard C. Wender, M.D., chief cancer control officer of the American Cancer Society. “People may be using sunscreen to go out in the sun in the middle of the day, when the risk is highest, and to stay out longer. Adding to the problem is the fact that many people do not use enough sunscreen and do not re-apply frequently enough.

According to Dr. Wender, people primarily worry about sunburn which is understandable because sunburns are an important risk factor of melanoma. However, sunburn only tells you how much UVB radiation exposure one has had, and tells you very little about ones exposure to UVA radiation exposure.

While UVB is the main reason for sunburn, UVA rays penetrate the skin more deeply, and are being seen as a cause of skin cancer on their own.

Sunscreens are important but should not be seen as the first line of sun defense. The first line, according to Dr. Wender, is avoiding the midday sun.

The American Cancer Society recommends:

• Seek shade Avoid being outdoors in direct sunlight too long between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm, when UV light is strongest.

• Protect your skin with clothing: When you are out in the sun, wear clothing to cover your skin. Long-sleeved shirts, long pants, or long skirts cover the most skin and are the most protective. A tightly woven fabric protects better than loosely woven clothing. If you can see light through a fabric, UV rays can get through, too.

• Wear a hat: A hat with at least a 2- to 3-inch brim all around is ideal because it protects areas that are often exposed to intense sun, such as the ears, eyes, forehead, nose, and scalp.

• Use sunscreen: Use an SPF 30 or higher broad spectrum sunscreen. Ideally, about 1 ounce, about a shot glass or palm full, should be used to cover the arms, legs, neck, and face of the average adult. Sunscreen needs to be reapplied at least every 2 hours to maintain protection.

For more information on skin cancer detection or prevention, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.