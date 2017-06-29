Good Samaritan cut by man who asked for a ride home

Police are looking for a man that cut a woman with a knife after the woman agreed to drive him home.

Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.

Police say Arruevalle told the woman he was from out of town and was not familiar with the area. When the woman approached the intersection of Green Street and Eagle Terrance, the suspect reached over and turned off the ignition to her car.

Arruevalle produced a knife and lunged at the victim. When the victim yelled for help, the suspect got out of the car and ran away. The victim was cut on her hand during the incident.

Arruevalle also goes by “Raul Valle” and Raul Arrue Valle.” He has black hair, brown eyes. He is 5'3 and weighs 160 lbs. He has slight facial hair and a prominent scar of his left cheek.

If anyone has any information about where Arruevalle can be found, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.