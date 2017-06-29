New Cobb County Chief of Police named

Cobb County has a new top cop after the Board of Commissioners voted to appointed Michael Register as chief of police.

Register, who has more than 30 years of operational and supervisory law enforcement experience, was voted as the new chief at the June 13 meeting.

“I’m very honored to return to Cobb County as the chief of police, and look forward to leading this great department into the future,” Register said.

Register worked for Cobb’s Police Department from 1986 to 2005. He is currently working on his doctoral dissertation in public administration and policy, with an emphasis in terrorism and conflict analysis and resolution, and is also an adjunct professor at Columbus State in the areas of strategic planning, management and leadership.

Register replaces Chief John Houser, who retired in January after serving Cobb County for 35 years.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.